Philadelphia Parking Authority to start issuing tickets for cars blocking sidewalks, ADA-accessible curbs

PPA to start cracking down on cars parked on sidewalks, ADA-accessible curbs in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It can be hard to find a parking spot in parts of Philadelphia, and you might think there's no harm in parking on the sidewalk or the curb ramp to run in and get something from the store.

Well, consider this your warning.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is cracking down on drivers who do this, and administrators really want you to think about who you're affecting.

"For us, we have a little 2-year-old, so navigating sidewalks with a stroller can be tough sometimes," said Ashley Rivera, who often walks around her neighborhood.

The PPA will begin issuing tickets for cars parked on sidewalks like this in May.

Rivera and her family have lived in Fishtown for four years, and she said cars blocking a clear path on the sidewalk has become a growing problem.

The PPA will start issuing tickets if cars are blocking sidewalks or ADA-accessible curbs in neighborhoods across the city.

"We're looking to add an additional 30 officers on top of our compliment to try to specifically handle this issue," said Rich Lazer, who is the executive director of the PPA.

Beginning in April, the PPA will be rolling out PSAs, highlighting the struggles people with disabilities face while navigating the city with blocked sidewalks and ramps.

"The goal is really for them to humanize and show people when you think it's not a big deal, but when you see who it affects it matters," Lazer said.

Lazer said this is another example of how the PPA is working to tackle quality-of-life issues, and there will be a warning period before tickets are issued.

"I think it's smart, I think what it does it shows them that they can't park anywhere they want, so I think it will help restrict it a little bit," Rivera said.

Lazer said enforcement will begin in May. Fines will range between $51-$76 depending on where you live.