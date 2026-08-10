Philadelphia parents charged with assaulting 7-week-old daughter, police say

A Philadelphia couple was charged with assaulting their 7-week-old daughter Monday, police said.

Secret McCleve-Sar, 21, and Tyrone Jones, 22, were both charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses, according to police.

On Saturday, police said officers responded to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for a report of an assault involving a 7-week-old infant. The infant was initially taken to Jefferson Hospital, but then transferred to CHOP with multiple serious injuries, according to police.

Police said McCleve-Sar and Jones left the hospital with the infant before receiving the results of the medical evaluation. The two were taken into custody Sunday.

Police said the infant was taken to CHOP, where she's being treated for her injuries.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating the alleged assault.