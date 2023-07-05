Philadelphia ranks 7th among "mosquito cities" in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's mosquito season and as the weather gets warmer across the country, the pesky little bugs are making their presence known. Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York top the 2023 list of Orkin's "mosquito cities," with Philadelphia coming in at seventh.

In 2022, Philadelphia ranked second on this list, just behind Chicago.

Here are some tips on how you can protect yourself and your family from these potentially virus-carrying insects.

It's Catherine Baier's job to eliminate sources of mosquito breeding.

"If there's any water at all, move it as soon as possible," she recommends.

As a vector control specialist for Los Angeles County, she's expecting a busy mosquito season.

A winter of heavy rains in Southern California has created more places for mosquitos to hatch.

In other places across the country, people are feeling the bite and doing what they can.

"I've got a stick, a spray and then SPF," said one person. "I'm good to go, I think. I hope!"

Mosquitoes can be more than just an itchy nuisance. Their bites can actually make you sick. They can transmit potentially serious infections, like West Nile virus.

"Typically, we know how much virus is circulating in a community because the public health authorities are actually capturing mosquitoes," said Dr. Michael Neely, the chief of infectious diseases at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

RELATED: 1st pool of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in 2023 reported in Delco

Dr. Neely said that while most people who get a mosquito-borne illness won't have symptoms, those who do are typically flu-like.

"Some fever, headache, not feeling so good, muscle aches," Dr. Neely explained.

To protect yourself, Dr. Neely suggests using insect repellent containing ingredients such as Deet or picaridin, as well as wearing long, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and getting rid of standing water.

"Just a teaspoon of water is enough to harbor those mosquito eggs," Dr. Neely said.

It's why Baier's job is critical to keeping the community safe.

CBS News' Danya Bacchus contributed to this post.