1st pool of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in 2023 reported in Delco

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- The first "pool" of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in 2023 has been reported in Delaware County, health officials said Thursday.

While virus activity typically occurs during the summer months into fall, the Delaware County Health Department (DCHD) said the area is seeing more frequent activity for this time of year than usual.

"Preventing the spread of West Nile virus is up to everyone in Delaware County," Delaware County Health Department Director Melissa Lyon said. "West Nile is a disease that spreads from mosquitoes to people and can cause serious disease, and although rare, sometimes death. Using repellants and taking the proper precautions around your property is key to preventing mosquito bites, and potentially West Nile."

There have been no reports of human cases, health officials added.

Symptoms

Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, according to DCHD.

Health officials said most people who become infected with West Nile virus don't develop symptoms. Most who do experience symptoms will completely recover, however, fatigue and weakness can last for weeks to months, officials added.

In rare circumstances, symptoms could develop into a severe illness, which can affect the central nervous system and can lead to encephalitis or meningitis.

Prevention

The best way to prevent the spread of West Nile is to keep mosquitos from breeding.

Health officials encourage residents to practice the "Three Ds":

Drain: Check your property for standing water and dump it out. Mosquitoes can breed in anything that can hold water, including soda bottle caps, flower pots, pet food and water dishes, birdbaths, swimming pool covers, buckets, barrels, cans, wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys and any other items outside your home. Make sure to empty the water at least once or twice a week. Health officials also recommend emptying and storing wading pools for kids on their side, and any other sources of standing water outside your home.

Dress: Protect yourself against bug bites by wearing clothing, like long-sleeved shirts, long pants and hats.

Protect yourself against bug bites by wearing clothing, like long-sleeved shirts, long pants and hats. Defend: Insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus on exposed skin when outdoors can also help protect against bug bites. Another effective repellent is Permethrin, according to the DCHD. Health officials said to make sure to carefully follow the instructions on the labels when using these repellants.

For more information, visit the Delaware County Health Department West Nile Virus webpage.