Olney High School community remembers beloved Philadelphia teacher Ondria Glaze with vigil, balloon release

Friends, family and students remember beloved Olney High School educator: "She was joyful"

Friends, family and students remember beloved Olney High School educator: "She was joyful"

Friends, family and students remember beloved Olney High School educator: "She was joyful"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the lawn of Olney High School, armed with colorful balloons and heavy hearts, loved ones, friends, colleagues and students gathered to honor 36-year-old Ondria Glaze Monday evening.

The special education teacher was beloved by everyone she met, Principal Mike Roth said.

"She is the epitome of a great, dynamic educator who did things the right way," Roth said.

Glaze was killed by her boyfriend last Monday in what police say was a murder-suicide in a home along South 30th Street.

Assistant Principal Shantell Small said Glaze embodied the school's mantra of "Olney Love."

"She was a mother to so many of our students," Small said.

Many of her students spoke about what Glaze meant to them.

"What I would give to have her call me 'daughter' one more time and to tell me that she loved me," one student said.

As the sun began to set, Glaze's family thanked the hundreds who came out before the crowd released a sea of balloons into the sky.

A scholarship has also been set up to honor Glaze. More than $30,000 has been raised in her name.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence