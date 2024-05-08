Ondria Glaze, Olney High School special education staff member, mourned after murder-suicide in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia school community is mourning after a beloved staff member was killed this week.

Ondria Glaze, a special education compliance staff member at Olney High School, was killed Monday, according to Philadelphia police.

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said Glaze was killed by her partner in a murder-suicide on 30th Street near Wharton in the Grays Ferry section of the city. The man was also found dead at the scene. Police are not releasing the man's name at this time.

Olney Principal Michael Roth announced Glaze's death in a letter to students, parents and staff on Monday.

"At Olney, we have a saying, 'Olney Love.' Ms. Glaze could truly be defined as 'Olney Love,'" Roth wrote. "She embodied this mantra and blessed every student and staff member she came across."

Roth added that Glaze was a personal friend and wrote "I know she would want us to pull together during this time and support one another. That's what she always did for others."

The school is also establishing The Ondria Glaze Olney Love Scholarship in her memory and is raising $20,000 to fund the scholarship.

"Ms. Glaze has been a significant part of the Olney community for over 10 years, bringing light and joy wherever she went. Her kindness, dedication, and positive spirit have touched so many lives, and her loss leaves a void that cannot be filled," the school wrote on a fundraising site.

The district's Office of Prevention and Intervention was at the school Tuesday along with counselors and mental health professionals. Students who did not make it to school also had access to support via Zoom.

Anyone impacted in need of support can call or text 1-833-PHL-HOPE for free support and resources.