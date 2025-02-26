Philadelphia officer injured while trying to make arrest in North Philly, police say

A Philadelphia officer assigned to the dirt bike detail was injured while trying to make an arrest in North Philly on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened on the 2600 block of 22nd Street just before 5:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the officer "collided" with the back of a man riding an ATV and suffered a leg injury. He was taken to Temple University, where he's expected to be treated and released. The man driving the ATV was arrested at the scene, police said.

Police didn't provide details on why the person riding the ATV was arrested.