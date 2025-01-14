Watch this Philadelphia cop crush the bench press at an Eagles tailgate

Philadelphia officer goes viral for lifting weights at Eagles tailgate

Philadelphia officer goes viral for lifting weights at Eagles tailgate

You truly never know what you'll see at a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate.

One week you might stumble upon a couple exchanging their wedding vows in Lot P. The next, you'll find former Eagles center and certified man-of-the-people Jason Kelce snapping selfies and chugging beers atop an RV.

But this past weekend's viral "Did you see that?" moment comes courtesy of a Philadelphia police officer, who stopped for a quick workout session in M Lot at Lincoln Financial Field.

Video posted on Instagram by @thepeoplesbench showed Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer George Lutz hitting the bench press before Philadelphia's Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers.

Officer Lutz, who's been on the force for 7.5 years, tore through a quick 20 reps before a crowd of Kelly Green-clad fans. And to anyone who thinks he could've added some more weight, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel had this to say:

"Highway Patrol ALWAYS looks sharp - so I don't want to hear that it's 'only 135'!" Bethel said on X. "Full uniform, 3/4 length leather coat, rig, vest, riding boots - even kept his hat on! And no - I'm not daring him to do 225 at the divisional round!"

Highway Patrol ALWAYS looks sharp - so I don't want to hear that it's "only 135"! Full uniform, 3/4 length leather coat, rig, vest, riding boots - even kept his hat on! And no - I'm not daring him to do 225 at the divisional round! 💪 😂 https://t.co/EcYwEUZlgu — Kevin J. Bethel (@PPDCommish) January 13, 2025

The People's Bench, which posts videos of tailgaters, well, bench pressing, said they'll be back in M Lot this weekend when the Birds take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.