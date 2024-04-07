Philadelphia forecast: Mild for WrestleMania Sunday, patchy clouds possible during Monday's solar eclipse

Mix of sun and clouds Sunday, temps to reach 60s, 70s in Philadelphia this week | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While you'll want the jacket Sunday morning, the end of the weekend will be much more mild than the start.

High temperatures will be close to 59 degrees today, and with weaker winds, the feels-like temperatures will be much close to the actual temp as compared to Saturday. With a high of 59, we're only about two degrees below average for this time of the year.

While it'll be mostly sunny today, we can't rule out a stray sprinkle or period of clouds. But overall, the day stays quiet and mild.

WrestleMania forecast

If you're heading to Lincoln Financial Field for Day Two of WrestleMania 40, expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s throughout the early evening.

6:30 p.m.: 57 degrees, partly cloudy

57 degrees, partly cloudy 7:30 p.m.: 56 degrees, partly cloudy

56 degrees, partly cloudy 8:30 p.m.: 54 degrees, partly cloudy

Early week warming

A high-pressure system that fills in early this week will help temperatures climb into the high 60s and even 70s this week.

On Tuesday we could get up to 75 degrees!

High temperature trend this week CBS Philadelphia

Temperatures will be mild for a but expect another round of rain on Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday, and comparatively cooler weather for next weekend.

Eclipse weather in Philadelphia

While temperatures will be mild Monday with highs near 65 degrees, some patchy clouds could have an impact on our local solar eclipse viewing.

According to meteorologist Kate Bilo, clouds at the time of the eclipse should be patchy enough that we can still see the celestial phenomenon.

Solar eclipse in Philadelphia, Monday, April 8, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, April, 7, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 59, sun and clouds

Monday: High of 65, low of 37, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 75, low of 47, warm and some sun

Wednesday: High of 68, low of 55, showers likely

Thursday: High of 68, low of 58, showers

Friday: High of 65, low of 58, showers early

Saturday: High of 63, low of 48, breezy and cooler