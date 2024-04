Mix of sun and clouds Sunday, temps to reach 60s, 70s in Philadelphia this week | NEXT Weather A stray sprinkle of rain and periods of clouds are possible Sunday, but the last day of the weekend will still see some sunshine. Temps stay close to average for this time of year before climbing into the 60s and 70s this week, but a few patchy clouds could make their way into the region during the solar eclipse Monday. Meteorologist Kate Bilo has your forecast.