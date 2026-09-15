Motorcyclist launched from his bike off Philadelphia highway ramp in fatal crash, police say

A motorcyclist was killed after he was launched from his bike off an elevated highway ramp in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on the I-95 southbound off-ramp toward I-676. Police say the bike struck a guardrail, and the driver was thrown from an overpass, landing in the area of 2nd and Callowhill streets.

The man was then rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Police identified him as 33-year-old Karl Kirschner of Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

The crash is still under investigation and is being handled by the Pennsylvania State Police because it occurred on an interstate highway.