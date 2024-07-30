Watch CBS News
North Philadelphia shooting in mosque parking lot leaves man dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in the parking lot of a North Philadelphia mosque left a 43-year-old man dead on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Germantown Avenue in the parking lot of the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society at about 5 p.m.

Police said the 43-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 5:13 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

