Nonpartisan poll shows statistical tie in Philadelphia mayor race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first nonpartisan poll of the 2023 Philadelphia mayor's race shows a statistical tie among the Democratic candidates. The poll was released Friday by the nonprofit Committee of Seventy, a nonprofit that advocates for better elections.

The poll found a statistical tie between five Democratic candidates to be the city's 100th mayor.

Rebecca Rhynhart leads the pack with 18%, with Cherelle Parker second at 17% and Helen Gym at 15%. Allen Domb came in at 14% with Jeff Brown at 11%.

The Committee of Seventy noted it's important to point out that 20% of polled voters remain undecided with less than three weeks until the May 16 primary.

Former Philadelphia City Council member David Oh is the Republican candidate.

"These results make clear what we knew all along, that every vote matters," Lauren Cristella, the interim president and COO of the Committee of Seventy, said in a news release. "We want every eligible voter to vote, to be informed when they vote, and to vote with confidence. This poll is a snapshot in time that hopefully gives voters an additional piece of information to use when they walk into a voting booth or complete a mail-in ballot."

Six of the Democratic candidates recently participated in a Democratic Mayoral Candidates Forum in collaboration with CBS Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists and the Every Voice, Every Vote Project

The last day to register to vote before the primary is May 1.