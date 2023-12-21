Philadelphia mailman brings Christmas magic to life with letters from Santa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Northeast Philadelphia mailman is making a list and checking it twice this holiday season.

Anthony Picariello, known to most as "Stitch," is wrapping up his 28th year on the job.

He's worked all over the city, from Roxborough to South Philadelphia before coming to Bustleton.

"I love being out there with the people and being out in the streets," Picariello said.

While he certainly loves his job, it's a secondary gig he picked up that gives him the most joy.

"I said, what better place to mail a letter to Santa than the Post Office?" he said. "So I came up with the idea to put it in the lobby, and it just blew up."

Starting on Black Friday, Santa — also known as Stitch — gets to work.

First, he puts up his display in the Bustleton post office lobby, complete with stickers, pens and paper. Before long, the mailbox is filled with letters to Kris Kringle at the North Pole. This year he's gotten nearly 200 letters.

"Every year it's gotten bigger and bigger," he said.

After coming home from work and tucking his youngest in bed, the mail carrier spends hours reading the letters and personalizing each response from Santa. He even stamps the envelopes before popping them back in the mail.

"I have it all set up on my table and I have to make sure she's not going to come down and see it, so probably I'm usually up after midnight every night in December."

This Northeast Santa started his workshop during the pandemic. It was then when Picariello's two daughters were worried Santa wouldn't get their letters because the mall was closed.

"My kids always knew I was a mail carrier and they would give me the letter to Santa, and I said I would take it to him," he said.

Santa's letters are mailed back to kids living everywhere from Philly to Virginia Beach. One even sent a letter in Russian and — with a little help — Santa Stitch translated it and wrote back.

With four days left until Christmas, Santa's work isn't done yet.

