Kids sent Santa their Christmas lists - now these groups need your help making them a reality

Mighty Writers, Santa for a Day helping kids in need this Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With just a few days left until Christmas, Santa's been busy. And sometimes, he needs a little help delivering gifts to children around the world.

Across the region there are children living below the poverty line who deserve a good Christmas too.

"Some of these kids may wake up on Christmas Day and there's not a gift because of the family situation," said Mighty Writers' Grace Berniker. One gift can go a long way.

Mighty Writers teamed up with Santa For A Day about three years ago to provide hundreds of children with holiday gifts, educational supplies and basic needs. They serve children ages 5-12 years old from low-income households who live more than 150% below the Federal Poverty Line in urban areas.

Many of the children are disproportionately Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, or come from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Since 2018, SFAD has made it their mission to empower children with the importance of writing and putting their thoughts to paper.

Berniker said Mighty Writers helps kids make Santa Wish Lists.

"The kids can ask for three things: something educational, a toy and/or something the family may need or want." Berniker said.

Here's one of the letters from Jordan, an Eagles fan who asked for a bike this Christmas. Others asked for gifts for their siblings, a musical instrument or items their family needs.

Berniker said with the help of SFAD, they are able to grant at least one to two items on every list.

This year, more than 300 children in the Philadelphia area have written Santa a letter expressing their good behavior and their wish list.

All letters and wishes land in the SFAD's headquarters in Chicago, where volunteers are busy sorting and wrapping gifts in time for Christmas.

To help fulfill a child's wish list, visit SantaForADay.org and look for their "Let Santa Decide" page, or head to MightyWriters.org.

"It's magic, you know, the smiles on faces, they're just so excited to get what they ask for," Berniker said. "When you're 7 and you get the slime kit or the bead-making kit, or for families sometimes it's a stroller or something they might need, it just makes such a difference."