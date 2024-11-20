New portraits honor victims of violence in Philadelphia, help families heal

Murals now on display in Center City Philadelphia are helping bring healing to families who have lost loved ones to violence.

The project is a collaboration between District Attorney Larry Krasner's office and Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Families got a first look at the portraits Wednesday. For many, it was an emotional moment.

"I really feel like my son is in my presence. I feel like my grandson is in my presence. It's just so real, you know, because it's so big," Cynthia Sawyer said.

"To be able to smile now at something new dealing with my son as opposed to something that happened in the past, this is a bright moment. A bittersweet victory," Eric Smith said.

For Markiya Jackson, the location — LOVE Park — is fitting. Her brother MJ was murdered in 2023.

"My brother is remembered in a beautiful way and I love that it's right outside of LOVE Park," Jackson said. "Everything my brother stood for was a whole bunch of love."

"He was transgender and that's all I've ever known him as is my brother. They brought an image of my brother back to life again and it's almost like it has a spirit today," Jackson said.

Russell Craig, artist-in-residence at the district attorney's office, is behind the murals. Craig's residency began two years ago with the district attorney's Crisis Assistance, Response and Engagement for Survivors Unit.

"I can relate to a lot of the pain that they are going through," Craig said. "I had a lot of experience with death in my family. We had a couple meetings [with the families] and they were always in tears, so it's good to see them in a joyful state."