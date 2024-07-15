Philadelphia Parks and Recreation summer campers cool off at Lackman Pool and Playground during heat wave

Children at Lackman Playground summer camp in Philadelphia try to beat the heat with water

PHILADELPHIA (CBA) – At the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation summer camp at Lackman Playground, campers were feeling the heat Monday.

"It's like burning," said Ryan Particelli, age 11.

"Lava! Like lava!" said Dominic Barilone, age 11.

It's why the 50 campers, ages 6-12, spent a good portion of their day inside the pool. Nine-year-old Max Casperson described it as "refreshing."

Recreation leader Vinnie Ward has been working with the Parks Department for 16 years, and he said this is the busiest summer Lackman Pool has had to date. Typically, during the weekdays, the pool is closed to the public during certain times, keeping it for campers only. But on heat advisory days, Ward said they make an exception.

"If it's a day like today and our camp is in there, [the public] can come in as well," Ward said. "We are not going to deny anyone, especially when it's over 90 degrees because that's not the right thing to do."

Ward said they have two extra lifeguards helping out at the pool this summer. Camp leaders are taking extra measures to ensure everyone takes proper breaks, he said.

"Make sure you get in the pool, keep yourself hydrated, make sure you get some breakfast … and if you at all do not feel good, tell one of our counselors and we will get you inside right away because our inside, there is air conditioning," Ward said.

Additionally, they rely on the help of their pool monitoring assistants like Kenny Chau. The 20-year-old spends his day refilling the cooler of ice and water bottles. Even though he was breaking a sweat while working, Chau said he barely realized how hot it was.

"When I start working, I just ignore the heat," he said. "I just want to focus and want to make sure everybody gets their water. I'm just in the zone."

The camp at Lackman Pool and Playground is one of 137 summer camps hosted by the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation, according to spokesperson Charlotte Merrick. There are roughly 7,500-8,000 registered campers between 6-12 years old and another 1,000 or so teen and young adult campers, ages 13-24.