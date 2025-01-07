Ushers at Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, Miller Theater could strike as soon as Wednesday

Ushers at several major Philadelphia arts venues could strike as soon as Wednesday as union workers demand a new contract with higher wages.

Ushers in the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local B29 said they want management at Ensemble Arts Philly to return to the bargaining table with an offer that would increase wages for these front-of-house workers at the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music and Miller Theater.

A union spokesperson said over 90% of IATSE Local B29 members voted to reject the most recent offer from Ensemble Arts sent on Dec. 30.

IATSE said in addition to the wage increases, workers want clearer protections for third-party events like weddings and for picking up additional shifts at venues outside of where the Philadelphia Orchestra normally performs.

For Immediate Release: January 4, 2025 Philadelphia Ushers Reject Ensemble Arts Proposal, May Strike if Management...

"Ushers are the first faces audiences see when they enter the venue, setting the tone for the entire experience. They deserve a contract that respects their contributions, meets their stated priorities, and ensures ushers' service and professionalism are sustainable for individuals within the craft," IATSE President Jonas Loeb said in a statement.

We've reached out to the union and Ensemble Arts for more specifics on what each side is asking for.

"The Ensemble Arts Philly ushers play a vital role as the public face of our venues and stand out as one of the few non-volunteer performing arts center usher corps in the country. After six months of good faith negotiations, we are disappointed in the decision by IATSE Local B29 to authorize a strike," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The strike threat comes as the four-time Tony Award-winning production "MJ The Musical" is set to open Saturday at the Academy of Music.

"Performances will continue as planned with staff and volunteers stepping in to ensure seamless operations," the Ensemble spokesperson said.

IATSE Local B29 says it is ready to return to the negotiating table.