New community center in Kensington to provide health care, housing support, Philadelphia leaders say

State and local leaders Wednesday joined community members to celebrate the opening of the new Kensington Engagement Center in Philadelphia, a community hub they say is part of a shared vision for a better Kensington.

The space is located on Kensington Avenue near McPherson Square, offering a new place to find hope in an area where many say it's hard to spot.

"The strategy needs to be putting things into this community, not just taking them out," said Dr. Bill McKinney, executive director of New Kensington Community Development Corporation.

The opening of the Kensington Engagement Center, which has been vacant for years, will now serve as a community hub, with its primary purpose being the needs of residents.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Our housing counselors will be here. Our community health workers will be here. Through partnerships, we will have tax prep here, record clearing here. All of those different pieces the community requested," McKinney said.

The engagement center results from a collaborative effort called Co-creating Kensington, an initiative that uses community input to make change in the neighborhood.

"To the people of Kensington, I want you to know, you deserve the best. You deserve safe streets, strong businesses, affordable housing and the resources to live with dignity and opportunity," said Pennsylvania state Sen. Christine Tartagilone.

Officials also announced the launch of a small business support program and a new exhibit of photos chronicling Kensington's past and reimagining its future.

Patrice Rogers, with a Kensington nonprofit called "Stop the Risk," is optimistic the engagement center signals progress and a much-needed change for people in the community.

"There will be changes," Philadelphia chief public safety director Adam Geer said. "The best is ahead."