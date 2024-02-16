What is the holdup of surveillance cameras being installed at Philadelphia International Airport?

What is the holdup of surveillance cameras being installed at PHL?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Immediately after a Philadelphia Police Officer was shot and killed inside an airport garage, a CBS News Philadelphia investigation found there wasn't a single surveillance camera anywhere within the facility.

And today, that remains the case. What is the holdup?

Hundreds and hundreds of travelers use the garages and pay good money to park.

The murder of police officer Richard Mendez in October got our investigations unit asking, did prosecutors have the fatal shooting on video to strengthen their case?

It turned out they did not, and at the time, District Attorney Larry Krasner's office told CBS News Philadelphia the lack of cameras presented "significant and avoidable challenges" in working the case.

Travelers are still alarmed at the complete lack of cameras.

"I feel like as a woman who travels by myself, I would appreciate cameras in a parking facility," one air traveler from Boston told us. "That doesn't make me feel super safe."

The money for the cameras is there from the federal government, according to press releases sent out by federal lawmakers. In October, the airport confirmed CBS News Philadelphia's suspicions about the lack of cameras and explained they were testing different technology.

At a news conference on Friday, where lawmakers announced $20 million in upgrades for other projects, CBS News Philadelphia pulled officials aside.

Holden: "An investigation that we conducted found that there are no cameras in that airport parking garage. Can you give us an update on where the airport stands on design and implementation?"

Airport CEO Atif Saeed: "Absolutely. Ever since that unfortunate incident, this has been a high priority for us. As you know, these structures were built a long time ago and we simply don't have the technology that you can plug and play with."

The airport's CEO said the eventual installation of cameras will be able to view every single parking space.

"It's a high priority as you know like any test, we need to make sure it is working well," Saeed said. "Testing is supposed to be complete this summer and we are hoping to purchase and scaling the facility this fall."