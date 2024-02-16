Philadelphia International Airport receiving $20 million for HVAC and electrical upgrades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia International Airport is getting a boost from a federal program funded by 2021's major bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The airport is receiving $20 million in new funding that will be announced in an event on Friday.

As part of the federal Department of Transportation's Airport Terminals Program, PHL will get upgrades to its HVAC and electrical systems that leaders say will make the airport more sustainable and modern.

Here's who is speaking at the event:

U.S. Senator Bob Casey

Atif Saeed, CEO, Philadelphia International Airport

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker

U.S. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon

Officials say PHL has received $347 million in federal money since 2021.