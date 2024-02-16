Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia International Airport receiving $20 million for HVAC and electrical upgrades

By Joe Brandt, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia International Airport is getting a boost from a federal program funded by 2021's major bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The airport is receiving $20 million in new funding that will be announced in an event on Friday.

As part of the federal Department of Transportation's Airport Terminals Program, PHL will get upgrades to its HVAC and electrical systems that leaders say will make the airport more sustainable and modern.

You can watch the announcement in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming starting at 11:30 a.m.

Here's who is speaking at the event:

  • U.S. Senator Bob Casey

  • Atif Saeed, CEO, Philadelphia International Airport

  • Mayor Cherelle L. Parker

  • U.S. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon

Officials say PHL has received $347 million in federal money since 2021.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 10:54 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.