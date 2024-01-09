Philadelphia International Airport is one of the most punctual airports in the world, report says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia International Airport hasn't had the greatest track record when it comes to customer satisfaction, but a new report has some positive news for anyone booked on a flight out of Philly.

Aviation data company Cirium recently released its 2023 on-time performance review of airlines and airports, and says PHL ranks among the most on-time airports around the world.

Yup, the world.

Philly definitely isn't number one, that spot goes to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. But PHL did crack the Top 10, landing at the No. 8 spot with an on-time departure rate of 82.75%.

These airports round out the top 10 most on-time airports, per Cirium:

Minneapolis- St. Paul International Airport Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka, India El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia Salt Lake City International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Philadelphia International Airport Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan

The rankings should come as welcome news for both PHL regulars and visitors. Back in September, Philadelphia's airport ranked dead last among large airports in J.D. Power's 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

That study looked at six factors including terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check, food, beverage and retail.

