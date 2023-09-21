Philadelphia International Airport ranks last in overall traveler satisfaction in 2023 study

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Whether it's large crowds, pilot shortages, close calls, delays – or even outright cancelations -- air travel seems to have become increasingly more frustrating. Now, a recent study on customer satisfaction found that Philadelphia International Airport is among the worst, coming in last among large airports.

The 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, by J.D. Power, measured travelers' overall satisfaction at mega, large and medium airports. It considers six factors, including terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check, as well as food, beverage and retail.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is considered a "large" airport, meaning it gets between 10 and 32.9 million passengers per year. Tampa International Airport ranked first in the same category.

If you were willing to travel a bit for another airport, Newark Liberty International Airport isn't much better, coming in last for mega airports. JFK Airport fell a bit more in the middle, ranking slightly above average for an airport that sees 33 million or more passengers per year.