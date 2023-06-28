Lingering delays, cancellations from severe weather still impacting PHL travelers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is shaping up to be another difficult day for travelers, trying to fly in and out of Philadelphia because of the weather. It was a busy morning at Philadelphia International Airport with a lot of families getting ready to take their summer vacations.

While the lines have moved quickly, the weather continues to affect flights -- both arriving and departing. There were at least 18 cancellations and two dozen delays before 12 p.m. Wednesday.

It's a continuation of Tuesday when, according to Flight Aware, more than 65 flights at PHL were canceled over a 24-hour span.

Strong storms were to blame as thunder and lightning filled the sky over Philadelphia. That led to long lines at airport terminals, security checkpoints and rental car lots.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with a few frustrated passengers who had to rearrange their travel plans and waited a long time to do so.

"We sat on the tarmac for four hours and then got here and we're able to get a rental car," Christina Bergstrand said, "but waited for like three and a half hours. It's exhausting, but again, what can you do? It's the weather."

"I wanted to try and fly out earlier than my scheduled flight hoping to avoid the problems that are coming," another traveler said, "but that didn't work."

Earlier this week, a traveler from Miami decided to rent a car at PHL and drive down to Florida from Philadelphia after his flight was pulled from the tarmac due to lightning and severe weather.

When it comes to flight refunds, a AAA spokesperson says weather is typically not covered. The spokesperson's best advice when severe weather could affect your flight plans is to try to reschedule ahead of time because airlines will typically work with you if they see a strong system incoming.