NEXT Weather: Some haze, another muggy day with some sun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An area of low pressure hanging over New York could spark a few spotty showers in the north of our region today. But otherwise, today is a muggy but finally dry day after days of rain.

South Jersey is waking up to some fog, with LOW visibility particularly between Millville and Atlantic City. The sun will break up this fog, but if you're heading out early, be careful on the roads like Route 55 and Route 47.

The graphic above shows visibility around 6 a.m. You ideally want to see a full 10 miles there.

After the driest May on record, we've had at least a trace of rain in the city every day since the summer solstice on June 21.

The morning starts with clouds and some fog, but we'll start to see some sunshine today.

In Philadelphia, the high temperature will reach 80 degrees. We can't rule out a stray shower, but it's looking relatively quiet.

The dewpoint is also more comfortable, dropping down from muggy levels Wednesday into Thursday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

