Funeral plans announced for Philadelphia news photographer killed in helicopter crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Funeral services for Chris Dougherty, the photographer who was killed in the 6ABC news helicopter crash, will be held Thursday morning.

Dougherty, 45, was killed in the crash in Wharton State Forest in Burlington County Tuesday night along with the pilot, 67-year-old Monroe Smith.

Dougherty and Smith were aboard the Eurocopter AS350B2 helicopter contracted through U.S. Helicopters Inc. returning to Northeast Philadelphia Airport from an assignment near the Jersey Shore.

Chris Dougherty worked as a photographer on 6ABC's news helicopter. Elaine Dougherty

"Many of you have had the privilege of hearing Chris sing up on stage with his daughter, Dilan," a note on an online fundraiser arranged by a friend reads. "Others may have also witnessed him cheering from the sidelines of one of Kiera's basketball or lacrosse games."

The site also said "Chris was a dedicated, loving father and husband who cherished special time with his family."

The fundraiser to pay for Dougherty's daughters' education has raised over $20,000.

In an update yesterday, NTSB officials say investigators determined the chopper crashed at a high rate of speed when it came down.

A final report on the cause of the crash is expected to take about 18 months.

The NTSB is now looking at the helicopter's maintenance records and flight data, the pilot's background and the weather conditions at the time of the crash.

"We looked at the engine and the engine displays what we call power signatures, which indicates it was under power during the impact sequence," NTSB Senior Air Safety Investigator Todd Gunther said.

The NTSB has also said the transmission was also functional.