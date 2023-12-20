6ABC helicopter crashes in South Jersey

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A local news helicopter crashed in the Wharton State Forest in Hammonton, New Jersey.

State police found the wreckage in a wooded area off Mullica River Road just after midnight.

The chopper was contracted through U.S. Helicopters and worked for 6ABC WPVI.

According to 6ABC, the helicopter went down after 8 p.m. The pilot and photographer, who were contracted with U.S. Helicopters and part of the 6ABC family, died in the crash.

6ABC says the chopper crashed as the crew made its way back from an assignment in Galloway Township.

Federal officials with the NTSB and FAA have been contacted to investigate the deadly crash.

CBS Philadelphia extends our condolences to our fellow journalists and staff at 6ABC.