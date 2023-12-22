6ABC helicopter crash: National Transportation Safety Board give updates in final press conference

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Todd Gunther, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, is expected to speak with the media around 3 p.m. Friday with the latest information on the fatal crash involving Philadelphia news station 6ABC's helicopter.

This will be the final press conference.

The pilot, identified by New Jersey State Park Police as 67-year-old Monroe Smith of Glenside, Pennsylvania, and the photographer, 45-year-old Christopher Dougherty of Oreland, Pennsylvania, were killed in the accident.

Gunther said at a press conference Thursday morning that preliminary data shows the aircraft was on course when the crash happened, but was in a descending pattern when the helicopter impacted the trees.

A final report and statement of probable cause is expected in another 18-20 months.

CBS Philadelphia extends our condolences to our fellow journalists and staff at 6ABC.