People enjoy Parks on Tap in Philadelphia amid intense heat wave

Philadelphians head to Fairmount Park for shade, cold drinks during brutal heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The sun glistened on the Schuylkill River during a scorcher of a Wednesday. Many people took cover in the shade to catch a break from the heat.

A small breeze from the river kept everyone cool.

CBS News Philadelphia also stopped by Parks on Tap location at the Lemon Hill Mansion, where people were enjoying a cold beer.

"Nice and shady, and it's just around the block from me so it was a no-brainer," Daniel Willis said.

Parks on Tap is in its seventh season. The traveling beer garden makes stops at many parks around Philadelphia throughout the summer.

Those who attended say it's the perfect spot.

Jake Cohen and his family decided to check it out. They say hydration is key in this summer heat.

"It's important to hydrate, so here we are at Parks on Tap making sure we get a cool beverage," Cohen said.

He knows this isn't the end of the heat this week, and he is ready for it.

"I think we are going to be surviving with the garden hose and spraying the toddler down," Cohen said.