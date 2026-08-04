Watch live: Results of major healthcare fraud investigation announced in Philadelphia

Philadelphia's top federal prosecutor and officials from the White House, FBI, IRS and DEA are announcing the results of a major healthcare fraud investigation Tuesday.

The officials are holding a news conference about the investigation's findings and announcing a new anti-fraud initiative.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream the news conference at 11 a.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever we're streaming.

We're waiting to learn more about what the investigation uncovered.

This is a developing story and will be updated.