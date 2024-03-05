Gun violence victims, advocates lead roundtable discussion on gun violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gun violence victims and survivors as well as members of community organizations sat with city leaders Tuesday to talk about their ideas and what they believe can reduce the killings in Philadelphia.

"I think we need to invest more in prevention," said Kallel Edwards.

The roundtable discussion at City Hall came a day after Imhotep Institute Charter High School student Dayemen Taylor was killed in a shooting while he was waiting for a SEPTA bus.

Four others, including two students, were also injured.

"Today is really about your voice," Philadelphia Council President Kenyatta Johnson said.

Felicia Pendleton from the NOMO Foundation knew Taylor and urged leaders to address the ongoing crisis of gun violence.

"We are losing our children, and just because I lost mine, that don't mean I want everybody to lose theirs," Pendleton said. "Yesterday even though I didn't want it to be nobody kid, I kept on praying and saying, 'I hope it's not the person I think it is, I hope it's not the person I think it is,' and it was."

Community members spoke directly to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Mayor Cherelle Parker about the need to invest more in the community, provide more resources to address issues such as poverty and collaborate more with community groups.

"Ain't nothing we can do philosophically to bring [Dayemen Taylor] back," said Stanley Crawford from the Black Male Community Council. "If we don't put something in place to give them a second thought before they pull that trigger, we are going to keep being at the same table doing the same thing over."

Families members of gun violence victims also asked for more investment in the youth and support for parents.

"We lost a child yesterday. We can't move on like business as usual because that's what's been happening," Pendleton said.

City leaders said they are not taking the recommendations from the community lightly and will look to include the ideas in their plan to reduce crime.

"We are going to be very intentional, so there will be a place for everybody who wants to partner with us, there will be a place for you to come," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

The discussion was planned prior to the shooting, but the incident was a reminder of the work that's needed to make the city safer.