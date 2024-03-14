Philadelphia leaders hold emergency town hall at the Liacouras Center to address gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Not a seat was open inside a conference room in the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia Thursday evening as city and state leaders organized a meeting the in the wake of last week's gun violence, including two separate shootings involving high school students.

"When I look across this room, it is proof positive that you do care," Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcom Kenyatta said.

"When we get sick and tired of being sick and tired, we come together," City Council President Kenyatta Johnson said.

City leaders and the community alike said the turnout proves they are here to make a change.

"I think a very simple solution is to show the youth of our community that we actually care," Councilmember Jeffery Young said.

Young hosted the town hall and was surrounded by city and state leaders, including Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

"This is the work, right? Getting on the ground, listening to the voice of the community. The community has a pulse and they have a voice, and I think the only way you can have an effective strategy is by listening to it," Bethel said.

The community says they are scared.

"I'm nervous, very rarely come out, but I thought this was important so I made sure I came out tonight," said Vanessa Cassidy, who is from North Philadelphia.

State Sen. Sharif Street says the many town hall meetings are necessary to keep moving forward.

"But if we stop having meetings and we stop talking about it and we stop trying, that will certainly ensure that the problem continues," Street said.

City leaders had a message to those sitting in the crowd.

"You could easily give up on us and say, 'I am tired. I am done. I fought my fight and I don't want to do no more.' And you are not doing that and that's why I believe we can address this issue, not because of the folks up here, but because of the folks out there," City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said.

"We have to have hope," Bethel said. "Without hope, then we are never going to strive to be better."