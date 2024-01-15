Philadelphia's Girard College hosts longest-running MLK Day of Service event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Many communities came together Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Girard College holds one of the longest-running MLK Day of Services in the country.

Girard College kicked things off Monday morning by giving out t-shirts to volunteers who participated in this year's signature project, which included assembling gun safety kits. They'll be distributed throughout the community and include gun locks and information on safety resources.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker were also at Girard College during Monday's event.

They spoke about how Girard College played an important part in King's legacy after he made a stop there while visiting Philadelphia following the passing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

RELATED: President Biden to volunteer with Philabundance on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

"He came here to Girard College to fight because he knew that notwithstanding the fact that the law was signed, we still didn't have real equity in our school system," Shapiro said. "So he came to continue that work."

"No matter our role, no matter our place or station in life," Parker said, "he encourages us to use everything gift and talent that we have to uplift the lives of those who are around us."

This year's day of service focused on the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act.

There's also a rally for peace and justice on Monday.