Volunteer, learn, even dance at these MLK Day of Service events

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia and the region are going big on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year - Jan. 15, 2024.

From new murals to performances to change-making in your community, there are events all over the region to honor King, a Southern preacher and civil rights leader who sought legal equality for African Americans, fought segregation in schools and transportation and called for antipoverty measures including universal basic income.

Philadelphians who attended the March on Washington in 1963 still remember King's "I Have a Dream" speech - the 60th anniversary of the march was in August 2023.

Here are some events around Pennsylvania and New Jersey to honor King:

Camden, NJ: Cleanup and community outreach, donation efforts center around home where MLK once stayed

While King was a graduate student at Crozer Theological Seminary in Upland, Pennsylvania, he stayed at a home on Walnut Street in Camden, especially on winter breaks.

Local historian Patrick Duff previously told CBS Philadelphia that King was staying at this home in 1950 when he and friends were denied service at a tavern in nearby Maple Shade.

That home was damaged in a fire in March 2023.

Advocates from New Beginnings Behavioral Health are hosting a couple of events including community outreach. Volunteers will pass out food and clothing to people in need at the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Boulevard and then head to a transitional home on Princess and Kaighn Avenues to help with (indoor) painting and yard cleaning.

Volunteers are also needed to sort through donated clothes.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, call La'Toya Wilkinson at 609-462-3018 or Pastor Amir Khan at 856-313-0155.

Where: 753 Walnut Street, Camden, NJ

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Philadelphia: "I Have a Dream" speech reading at Temple University

Faculty, staff and administrators at Temple's Klein College of Media and Communication will read King's speech on campus and reflect on his legacy.

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Bell Tower at Temple University, 13th Street and Polett Walk

Philadelphia: Ray of Hope Project community cleanup

The Ray of Hope Project is hosting community cleanups across the city on Jan. 15. Click here for the signup page on GlobalCitizen365.org.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Contact the organization for details

Philadelphia: Day of service kickoff, MLK Tribute Concert at Girard College

MLK and members of the Philadelphia NAACP, including chapter President Cecil B. Moore, led demonstrations in the 1960s to desegregate this local school.

Now, Girard College will host Mayor Cherelle Parker and city and state leaders as well as several local community groups to kick off the day of service with a volunteer project at the college.

Speakers will speak around 9 a.m. and service projects begin around 9:30 a.m.

The focus of this event is on the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. There will be voter education and registration efforts underway as well.

A rally will be held from noon to 2 p.m. with the Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters and the Black Clergy of Philadelphia.

Then at 3 p.m., the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform alongside local students in a concert celebrating King's life and the Philadelphia community.

The Girard College High School Choir and the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts Chorus are also part of the performance. The orchestra's official storyteller, narrator and host, Charlotte Blake Alston, will speak at the event.

Tickets are required but are free of charge. More information and ticket reservations at Philorch.org/MLK2024.

When: Jan. 15

Where: Girard College Chapel, South College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia: Share Food Program plans to pack 30K pounds of food for people in need

The Share Food Program is bringing over 200 volunteers to its North Philadelphia warehouse to pack boxes of food to deliver to people in need and call up senior citizens for community engagement.

To get involved, visit ShareFoodProgram.org or follow their social media.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Share Food Program headquarters

Philadelphia: Jefferson Health collecting hygiene items for gun violence victims

Jefferson is collecting hygiene items including floss, hairbrushes, razors and razor blades, mouthwash, menstrual products and hand sanitizer to create hygiene kits for patients in need, including victims of gun violence.

If you have these items to donate, you can drop them off in the lobby of the Jefferson Center on Market Street.

These items will then be packed into kits on Jan. 15 at Girard College.

More information on GlobalCitizen365.org.

When: now through Jan. 15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lobby at 1101 Market Street, Philadelphia

Philadelphia: MLK Day of Service at Historic Fair Hill

Volunteers are getting together to clean up trash along the blocks surrounding the Historic Fair Hill property, where abolitionists and women's rights activists were buried in the 1800s.

Children are welcome and there will be readings for the kids and a gathering by the fire to reflect on King's legacy, sing freedom hymns and read excerpts from his speeches.

Note this is an all outdoor activity so dress accordingly.

More information is available on Historicfairhill.com.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2900 Germantown Avenue, gates at Cambria and Indiana

Philadelphia: MLK Weekend at The African American Museum in Philadelphia

It's a weekend full of events at The African American Museum in Philadelphia. There's an MLK dance exhibit with Dance4Life at 1 p.m. and performances from Destiny L and Chasing Dreams on Saturday.

Then on Monday, Jan. 15, there's a discussion on the city's civil rights legacy from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a "color and talk" event with Amir "Amiracle" Campbell at 2 p.m. The Phillie Phanatic will also be here along with "a surprise Philadelphia Phillies player," according to the museum's website.

Admission is reduced to $7 for adults and $5 for youth and senior citizens from Jan. 12 through Jan. 14. Admission is FREE on Jan. 15.

More details at aampmuseum.org.

When: Jan. 12-15

Where: 701 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19106

Haddonfield, NJ: March for Peace

Excerpts from King's Nobel Peace Prize 1964 acceptance speech will be read and there will be musical performances followed by a candlelit march.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Haddonfield Boro Hall, 242 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Delaware County: 2nd annual MLK Day of Service in Chester



Delco's partnership with Widener University, the Philadelphia Union, the Downtown Cultural Arts and Technology Center and America250PADelco continues this year for the county's second annual MLK Day of Service in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The day will begin with a breakfast and opening ceremony at Widener University, followed by a peace march, acts of service, lunch and community-building activities before ending with a "Poetry for Peace" reading at Downtown CAAT Center.

The day begins at 9 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m.

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Breakfast at Widener University's Lathem Hall, 13th and Potter Streets in Chester

Where: Peace march Widener University to Avenue of the States to Chester City Hall

Where: Acts of service/community beautification at downtown Chester and Memorial Park, 2401 W. 9th Street

Where: Lunch, community building activities and Poetry for Peace at Downtown CAAT Center, 515 Avenue of the States

Princeton, NJ: multifaith church service honoring King, raising money for local groups

The Princeton Clergy Association and the Princeton-based Coalition for Peace Action are holding a multifaith service on the evening of Jan. 15.

You can also live stream the service at peacecoalition.org.

Rev. Carla Jones Brown of the Arch Street Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia will preach. Leaders from multiple faiths will lead the service.

There is a link on the website to sign up for the multifaith choir, performing songs including the Black national anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "We Shall Overcome."

Where: Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ

When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Ocean City, NJ: Citywide cleanup, MLK speech recitation, community service awards

Ocean City will honor MLK at 12 p.m. with a recitation of King's "I Have a Dream" speech by Rev. Gregory Johnson. Followed by a complimentary soul food buffet luncheon for attendees.

Two citizens will receive Martin Luther King Community Service Awards and students from Ocean City Intermediate School will be honored for their essays on King's influence.

The citywide cleanup begins at 9 a.m. with signups and instructions at the Howard S Stainton Senior Center - CALL 609-399-6111 ext. 9711 to preregister.

Where: Service at Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Where: Cleanup starts at Community Center, 18th and Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, NJ

When: 12 p.m.

West Chester, PA: Annual MLK Day Food Drop-off

Volunteers will help collect, sort and package food for local organizations serving people who are homeless and hungry. Learn more and sign up.

Where: St. Paul's Baptist Church, 1 Hagerty Blvd., West Chester

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Colonial School District's 3rd annual Day of Service, honors MLK's legacy

Students from Kindergarten through 5th grade will take part in many service activities that will benefit various organizations. Over 200 student volunteers are expected to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Where: Cafeteria at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School

Food Bank of Delaware celebrates ribbon cutting of new facility on MLK Day

The Food Bank of Delaware will officially cut the ribbon on a new 70,000-square foot facility in Milford. At the end of the ceremony, guests will be invited to stay for self-guided tours and a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Project. The cafe will also be open for lunch service.

Where: Food Bank of Delaware Milford facility, 102 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford

When: 10:30 a.m. Networking and continental breakfast, 11 a.m. Ribbon cutting ceremony

