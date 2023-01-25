Philly cheer team back from nationals after making history

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've been following their journey to nationals, and now the George Washington High School cheer team is back home in Philadelphia as one of the best-ranking squads in the country.

"We're tired but we are happy," coach Michele Sorkin said. "We're really proud of our kids."

Wakisha Bailey chatted with Sorkin and multiple members of the team, including outgoing seniors who were sad to see the season end.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

The team performed at the National Cheerleaders Association tournament in Dallas, Tex. over the weekend.

After raising the money for travel and uniforms, they were the first team in the Philly Public League to head to nationals.

The team also cheered alongside the Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders at a regular season game against the New Orleans Saints.

A few days before that game, the Birds' cheer squad and mascot Swoop stopped by our studios to surprise the George Washington High team.