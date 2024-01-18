Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame Weekend: What to know about alumni game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As Eric Lindros remembers it, without Mark Recchi, the Philadelphia Flyers' legendary "Legion of Doom" line never would have existed. Because without Recchi, the orange and black never would have had John LeClair.

"We wouldn't have Johnny without him," Lindros said on an upcoming CBS Philadelphia's Gallen of Questions podcast episode.

Recchi will be inducted into the Flyers' Hall of Fame before Philadelphia's game against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 27. The pregame ceremony will be part of the team's Hall of Fame weekend, which also features a game between notable Flyers and Bruins alumni. The weekend will also be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Flyers' 1974 and '75 Stanley Cup championship teams.

Mark Recchi, John Leclair and Eric Lindros of the Philadelphia Flyers look on against the New York Rangers during the 2012 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game on Dec. 31, 2011 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Without a 1995 trade that sent Recchi to the Montreal Canadiens, a generation of Flyers fans may never have formed.

On Feb. 9, 1995, the Flyers traded Recchi and a third-round draft pick to the Habs for LeClair, Éric Desjardins and Gilbert Dionne. LeClair instantly clicked with Lindros and Desjardins had a storied career with the Flyers. Recchi was later reacquired by the Flyers late in the 1998-99 season. Recchi will now join Lindros, LeClair and Desjardins in the Flyers' Hall of Fame.

"I felt he was considered an All-Star when I was playing during that time period," LeClair said of Recchi. "He was known as a terrific player. Hall of Fame caliber, deservedly so. He had a great career. Playing with him, he was a great player. He made players around him."

LeClair formed one of the most dominant lines in hockey with Lindros and right wing Mikael Renberg between the 1995 and '97 seasons. Lindros was the household name but the line helped create a generation of Flyers fans. The Legion combined for 80 goals and 96 seasons during the lockout-shortened 1994-95 season.

The Flyers traded Renberg to the Lightning after the 1997 season.

"To play with Mikael was a huge advantage," Lindros said. "Here you got a guy who retires - he's got a huge heart. He retires and heads back to Sweden and he goes to back to school and becomes a physiotherapist to help others. That's the type of guy he is."

"He's a wonderful, wonderful human being. We had the opportunity to get together and enjoy ourselves and we played well," Lindros added. "It was too bad that we lost Renny to Tampa Bay. That was unfortunate. It is what it is."

Next weekend, two-thirds of the "Legion of Doom" will be reunited, as well as the "Crazy Eights" line that included Lindros, Recchi and Brent Fedyk from 1992 to 1994. Recchi, LeClair and Lindros will all suit up in the alumni game on Jan. 26.

LeClair is back with the Flyers, joining the organization's front office over the summer as a special advisor to hockey operations. Former Flyer Patrick Sharp was also hired to the front office. LeClair and Sharp both are tasked with player development duties.

Who's playing in the Flyers-Bruins alumni game?

Lindros, LeClair and Recchi will join 17 other former Flyers to face off against the Bruins' alumni at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, at Wells Fargo Center.

Here is the Flyers' roster for the game.

Forwards:

Brent Fedyk

Eric Lindros

Mark Recchi

John LeClair

Mike Richards

Mike Knuble

Donald Brashear

Patrick Sharp

Scott Hartnell

Todd Fedoruk

Riley Cote

Dave Brown

Defense:

Mark Howe

Kimmo Timonen

Brad Marsh

Dennis Seidenberg

Joe Watson

Daryl Stanley

Goalies:

Robert Esche

Brian Boucher

How can I attend the Flyers' alumni game?

Tickets for the alumni game are on sale now on the Flyers Charities website and Wells Fargo Center's website.

Prices are starting at $25.