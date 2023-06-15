Philadelphia Flyers legend John LeClair joining front office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Flyers' new leadership continues to make moves.

The team hired John LeClair, a U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer and the Flyers' fifth all-time leading goal scorer, to the front office Thursday.

LeClair will be a special advisor to hockey operations and work closely on developing young players.

"I'm most looking forward to being a part of this group and ensuring our number one priority is to bring the Stanley Cup to Philadelphia," LeClair said in a statement.

LeClair is the latest former Flyer hired in general manager Daniel Briere and president Keith Jones' front office. On Tuesday, the team hired former Flyer Patrick Sharp and gave him the same title as LeClair.

Developing young players is key to Briere and Jones' vision for the team going forward.

"Well, number one, we need to get younger. We need to get more talent," Jones said on the Gallen of Questions Podcast.

In a news conference after he was hired, Briere said he doesn't believe his work will be a "quick fix," and that the team needs a rebuild.

LeClair scored 406 goals and tallied 413 assists for 819 points in 16 seasons with Montreal, Pittsburgh and the Flyers. He was part of the Flyers' "Legion of Doom" line with Eric Lindros and Mikael Renberg, which led the team to an Eastern Conference Finals win in 1997.

LeClair was the first American-born player and second Flyer to score 50 goals in three consecutive seasons.