Flyers add Patrick Sharp to hockey operations department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Patrick Sharp, who was traded by the Flyers at just 24 years old only to win three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, is back in Philadelphia. The Flyers on Tuesday named Sharp special advisor to hockey operations.

The Flyers say Sharp will report to general manager Danny Briere.

Sharp will have a "strong focus on player development with Flyers prospects," the team said. He will also have input on all aspects of the hockey ops department.

Flyers president Keith Jones says Sharp will bring a "wealth of knowledge" in terms of building a winning environment.

"Patrick knows what it takes to win, he understands how to convey that to our players and is a relationship maker," Jones said in a news release. "He will be a vital component as we continue to build the foundation of the Philadelphia Flyers."

Sharp was a third-round pick by the Flyers in 2001 and went on to win the Calder Cup with the Phantoms.

After playing 93 games in parts of three seasons with the Flyers, Philadelphia traded Sharp and Éric Meloche to Chicago for Matt Ellison and a 2006 third-round pick.

Sharp ended up winning three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks.

He previously worked with Jones as a hockey analyst with NBC Sports.

Sharp is the latest change to the Flyers' front office. Jones was hired as team president in May and the interim tag was removed from Briere's title.

Earlier this month, Briere made his first major move as GM by trading Ivan Provorov to Columbus in a three-team blockbuster.