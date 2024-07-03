Philadelphia Flyers re-sign forward Bobby Brink to two-year contract

Matvei Michkov set to join Philadelphia Flyers after release from KHL team

Matvei Michkov set to join Philadelphia Flyers after release from KHL team

Matvei Michkov set to join Philadelphia Flyers after release from KHL team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed forward Bobby Brink to a two-year contract on Wednesday, general manager Danny Briere announced.

The average annual value of the contract is worth $1.5 million, according to the Flyers.

Brink, 22, spent most of the 2023-24 season with the Flyers. He played in 57 regular season games and recorded 23 points -- 11 goals and 12 assists -- and ranked tied for fourth among NHL rookies in game-winning goals. He also ranked tied for sixth in power-play goals.

Before joining the Flyers, Brink recorded seven goals and six assists in 13 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers' affiliate in the AHL.

Brink was selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft by the Flyers out of the University of Denver, where he was a part of the team that won the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

In other Flyers news, the team re-signed defenseman Erik Johnson and extended Garnet Hathaway. The team also signed 2023 first-round pick Matvei Michkov to an entry-level contract earlier this week.