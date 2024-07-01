Philadelphia Flyers re-sign defenseman Erik Johnson, extend Garnet Hathaway as NHL free agency opens

Matvei Michkov set to join Philadelphia Flyers after release from KHL team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers aren't the only team in town making free-agent news Monday. The Flyers brought back veteran defenseman Erik Johnson on a one-year, $1 million contract shortly after NHL free agency opened.

Johnson was acquired at the NHL trade deadline last season from the Buffalo Sabres for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Buffalo later sent the pick to the Winnipeg Jets, who selected Kevin He of the Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League.

"We're very happy to bring Erik back for next season," Flyers general manager Danny Brière said in a statement. "Since arriving at the deadline, Erik has fit seamlessly into our locker room and logged important minutes for us. His presence and championship experience, especially for our defensive core of players, will be valuable for our team throughout an entire season."

The 36-year-old played 17 games for the orange and black, scoring two goals and an assist while averaging 16:26 of ice time. In 67 games with the Flyers and Sabres last season, Johnson had five goals and was a minus-14.

Johnson is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-hand shot on the blue line.

The first overall pick in 2006 by the St. Louis Blues, Johnson won the Stanley Cup in 2021-22 with the Colorado Avalanche.

He's played in 987 regular-season games with the Blues, Avs, Sabres and Flyers, scoring 93 goals and 340 points. Since 2007-08, the defenseman is 11th among active D-men in block shots (1,691), shots (1,927) and hits (1,636).

Flyers extend winger Garnet Hathaway for 2 years

The Flyers also signed Garnet Hathaway to a two-year extension Monday, keeping the winger in Philadelphia through the 2026-27 season. Hathaway's extension carries an average annual value of $2.4 million and begins in 2025-26.

Philadelphia signed Hathaway to a two-year contract last summer. The 32-year-old registered just 17 points in 82 games last season, but he was a staple in the bottom of head coach John Tortorella's lineup.

"Garnet has been a great addition to our team and we're very happy to extend him to be a Flyer for the next several seasons," Brière said in a statement. "His style of play and level of professionalism had a big effect on our group last season, and he embodies the standard our team set out to build both on and off the ice."

Hathaway was one of just four Flyers to play in all 82 games and he led NHL forwards with 326 hits.