2 teens steal from charity event at Murph's Bar in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Movember charity event in Fishtown took a troubling turn Tuesday night when teenagers grabbed a jar full of cash donations and took off. The Philadelphia Police Department says several hundred dollars were taken from the event at Murph's Bar.

The alleged theft was also captured on camera.

Security video showed the moments two people make a daring escape while allegedly stealing a jar full of cash.

"They saw an opportunity," Anthony Rinaldi said.

Rinaldi, 32, says the jar had about $500 that people donated to his Movember event he was hosting at Murph's Bar in Fishtown Tuesday night.

"It was the fifth year we've had it at Murph's," Rinaldi said.

The Movember Foundation supports men's health issues.

"The idea behind Movember was that we can grow this awkward facial hair and start these awkward conversations," Rinaldi said.

Rinaldi has raised more than $50,000 over the past 10 years for Movember. The photo below shows him from a few days ago after he participated in the Movember Foundation's opening bell ceremony of the Nasdaq.

"If you would have told 22-year-old me walking into work meetings with barely a mustache that 32-year-old me would look like the Pringles can and have $50K raised under my belt, I wouldn't believe you and I frankly wouldn't believe myself right now," Rinaldi said.

Rinaldi also couldn't believe anyone would want to take from the charity. But in the video above, a camera captured who police identified as the two teenage suspects inside Murph's Bar.

One teen holds the front door open, possibly police say for a quick exit, as the second teen -- carrying that donation jar -- darts off.

But Rinaldi says his friends caught up with one of the teens and held him until police arrived.

"I'm glad no one was hurt, but who knows what could have happened," Rinaldi said.

About $140 of the money was recovered from that teen. The other teen wasn't caught.

"I hope that they have the support network they need," Rinaldi said.

CBS3: If there was something you could tell those teens, what would you say to them?

Rinaldi: "You matter."

Rinaldi says he's not pressing charges.

"They're young and they made a mistake," Rinaldi said. "You don't need a mistake following you around."

Rinaldi was still able to raise about $1,600 last night.