Philadelphia firefighter found dead inside rowhome, police homicide sources say

Stephanie Ballesteros
A homicide investigation is underway after a Philadelphia firefighter was found dead inside a rowhome in Holmesburg early Wednesday morning, police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia police, officers were called to a rowhome on the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue, just after 4 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple police sources told CBS News Philadelphia reporter Joe Holden the person found dead was a Philadelphia firefighter.

There is no word on the cause of death, but the incident is currently being investigated as a homicide. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates. 

