Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple SEPTA buses catch fire at bus yard in Nicetown section of Philadelphia

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Rory Hardenstine, Jan Carabeo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Several SEPTA buses are on fire at a yard in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, images from Chopper 3 show.

This location is SEPTA's Midvale depot, off Roberts Avenue. A spokesperson says these are decommissioned buses.

septa-bus-fire-midvale-avenue.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Fire Department is on scene responding. There is a large plume of smoke visible from across the city.

We're working to learn more about the cause of the fire and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.