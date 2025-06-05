Multiple SEPTA buses catch fire at bus yard in Nicetown section of Philadelphia

Several SEPTA buses are on fire at a yard in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, images from Chopper 3 show.

This location is SEPTA's Midvale depot, off Roberts Avenue. A spokesperson says these are decommissioned buses.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Fire Department is on scene responding. There is a large plume of smoke visible from across the city.

We're working to learn more about the cause of the fire and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.