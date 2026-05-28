Firefighters on scene of multiple rowhome fires in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood

Firefighters are battling flames that have spread to several rowhomes in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Crews are on the scene in the 300 block of West Wellens Street. The fires were placed under control just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

There are several road closures in the area.

Video from the Citizen App shows heavy flames coming from at least one rowhome there.

There are no reported injuries.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.