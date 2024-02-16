Events this weekend: Boyz II Men, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Sneaker Con

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns to Philadelphia this weekend

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns to Philadelphia this weekend

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns to Philadelphia this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The greater Philadelphia area is booming with events this weekend! Let's face it, you've worked hard enough this week so let our news team do the weekend scouring and planning for you.

From Boyz II Men on Friday, to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus all weekend long, the Delaware Valley is where you'll want to stay this weekend.

Concerts this weekend

Boyz II Men at The Met Philly

Philly legends Boyz II Men will perform Saturday night at The Met in North Philadelphia. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Resale ticket prices start at $112!

Kool & The Gang at Ocean Casino Resort

Kool & The Gang will take the stage Saturday night at the Ovation Hall inside Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Tickets to see the gang start at $39!

Activities, festivals, screenings and more this weekend

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Wells Fargo Center

They've been gone for years, but now they're back! The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has returned to Philadelphia, this time with a reimagined show.

The "Greatest Show on Earth" will have about 75 performers from 18 countries, including acts like the triangular high wire, the crisscross flying trapeze and a double wheel featuring four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds powered by acrobats who perform daring back-and-forth jumps between apparatuses at heights up to 30 feet above the ground.

There will be seven shows at Wells Fargo Center beginning this weekend. The first show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The circus is in town until Monday. Ticket and schedule information is available on their website.

Philly Beer Fest at 23rd Street Armory

The inaugural, one-day-only Philly Beer Fest kicks off this weekend, and in addition to sampling tasty brews, it's also benefiting a good cause.

The festival is happening Saturday at the 23rd Street Armory in Center City Philadelphia. Nearly 40 of the area's breweries, wineries and distilleries are taking part.

Admission to the festival also goes to benefit The Trauma Survivors Foundation based in Wilmington, Delaware. It's a non-profit that supports people affected by trauma and mass shootings.

Sneaker Con Philadelphia at the Convention Center

Sneakerheads are sure to flock to Philadelphia this weekend for the 15th anniversary of Sneaker Con!

The event is on Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center where there will be hundreds of vendors selling sneakers and streetwear, fun giveaways and a free access claw machine!

Sneaker Con starts at noon and goes until 7 p.m. Tickets to the convention start at $30.

Independence Blue Cross River Rink at Penn's Landing

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy an ice skating session at the Independence Blue Cross River Rink at Penn's Landing for the season.

Winterfest wraps up its 30th anniversary with skating, plus firepits and food favorites like the Black Iron Barbecue and Chickie's & Pete's! Winterfest officially closes on President's Day, Monday, Feb. 19.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" at the Academy of Music

Theater lovers looking to catch a show this weekend have no fear, Mrs. Doubtfire is here!

Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star and real wife, Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical, according to Ensemble Arts Philly's website.

The classic comedy ends its run in Philadelphia this Sunday, Feb. 18. The show run time is about two hours and 35 minutes including intermission.

Tickets for this Saturday night's showing start at $25.

Black History Month movie deals at AMC Theatres

To celebrate Black History Month, select AMC Theatres are screening films starring or created by exceptional Black talent! This upcoming weekend the musical version of "The Color Purple" from 2023 is screening at select theaters. Come next week and you can catch the Disney and Pixar movie, "Soul."

Tickets are $5 a pop.

Remember to check online in advance because not every AMC Theater is participating in the special program.

Philadelphia sports this weekend

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at MetLife Stadium as part of the NHL's Stadium Series.

Fans can also expect to see some A-list performances by two New Jersey native bands, the Jonas Brothers and The Gaslight Anthem.

Festivities start at 6:30 p.m., the match begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday's showdown start at $53.

Philly college basketball this weekend

Penn vs. Yale

The University of Pennsylvania Quakers will take on the Yale University Bulldogs Friday at 7 p.m. You can catch the Quakers and the Bulldogs at the Palestra. Tickets start at just $15.

La Salle vs. UMass

The La Salle University Explorers will play the University of Massachusetts Minutemen at the Tom Gala Arena this Saturday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $13.

Drexel vs. Campbell

The Drexel University Dragons will face off against the Campbell Fighting Camels at the Daskalakis Athletic Center this Saturday.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m., tickets start at $21.

Temple vs. UTSA

The Temple Owls will take on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at the Liacouras Center Saturday afternoon.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. and tickets start at just $13.