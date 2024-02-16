Watch CBS News
Local News

Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus returns to Philadelphia

By Jasmine Payoute, Adam Fox

/ CBS Philadelphia

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns to Philadelphia this weekend
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns to Philadelphia this weekend 02:59

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - They've been gone for years, but now they're back. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus has returned to Philadelphia, this time with a reimagined show.

The "Greatest Show on Earth" will have about 75 performers from 18 countries, including acts like the triangular high wire, the crisscross flying trapeze and a double wheel featuring four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds powered by acrobats who perform daring back-and-forth jumps between apparatuses at heights up to 30 feet above the ground. The circus will also include the extreme box jump trampoline and more.

"We're reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection and moments of togetherness, Kenneth Feld, CEO of Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey, said in a news release. "To redefine Ringling for today's audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families."

There will be a seven shows at Wells Fargo Center beginning this weekend. The first show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The circus is in town until Monday. Ticket and schedule information is available on Ringling's website.

Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 9:41 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.