Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus returns to Philadelphia

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns to Philadelphia this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - They've been gone for years, but now they're back. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus has returned to Philadelphia, this time with a reimagined show.

The "Greatest Show on Earth" will have about 75 performers from 18 countries, including acts like the triangular high wire, the crisscross flying trapeze and a double wheel featuring four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds powered by acrobats who perform daring back-and-forth jumps between apparatuses at heights up to 30 feet above the ground. The circus will also include the extreme box jump trampoline and more.

"We're reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection and moments of togetherness, Kenneth Feld, CEO of Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey, said in a news release. "To redefine Ringling for today's audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families."

There will be a seven shows at Wells Fargo Center beginning this weekend. The first show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The circus is in town until Monday. Ticket and schedule information is available on Ringling's website.