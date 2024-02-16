Philly Beer Fest kicking off at 23rd Street Armory on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The inaugural, one-day-only Philly Beer Fest kicks off this weekend, and in addition to sampling tasty brews, it's also benefiting a good cause.

The festival is happening Saturday at the 23rd Street Armory in Center City Philadelphia.

Nearly 40 of the area's breweries, wineries and distilleries are taking part.

Three 3's Brewing Company, Ship Bottom Brewery, Bellefonte Brewery and Swedesboro Brewery stopped by CBS News Philadelphia Friday morning.

Admission to the festival also goes to benefit The Trauma Survivors Foundation based in Wilmington, Delaware. It's a non-profit that supports people affected by trauma and mass shootings.

How Philly Beer Fest is benefiting the Trauma Survivors Foundation

Philly Beer Fest tickets, information, location

There are two sessions from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to beer and drinks, there's food and live music.

You are not allowed to go to both sessions and have to choose one.

Visit PhillyBeerFest.com for more info and to buy tickets.

Learn more about the Trauma Survivors Foundation at thetraumasurvivorsfoundation.com.