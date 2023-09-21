Cherelle Parker pulls out of mayoral town hall due to "scheduling conflict"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker pulled out of a scheduled mayoral town hall Thursday due to a "scheduling conflict," event organizers said.

The town hall at the National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia in South Philadelphia was set for 1:30 p.m. and would include Parker and her opponent, former Councilmember David Oh, who is running as a Republican in the general election.

The scheduled forum was to cover gun violence in the city and give candidates a chance to share their platforms on the issue as well as hear from members of the community.

Organizers said Parker's campaign told them Thursday she has a scheduling conflict. The shrine's website was still promoting the event as including both Parker and Oh and the website still had Parker's name Thursday afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Parker's campaign and has not yet received a response.

Two weeks ago, Parker and Oh's campaigns confirmed she would attend the event, organizers say.

Parker missed her victory party after winning the Democratic mayoral primary because she needed an emergency root canal, her campaign said.

Her first public appearance after winning the primary was at the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' Media Professional Awards.