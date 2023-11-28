Former Colts LB Shaq Leonard to visit Philadelphia Eagles after meeting with Dallas Cowboys: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker and four-time All-Pro Shaquille Leonard will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday after meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Leonard, 28, was waived by the Colts last week before Thanksgiving. He started nine games for the Colts this season and recorded 65 total tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Former #Colts All-Pro LB Shaq Leonard, whose visit with the #Cowboys just concluded, will now visit the #Eagles. Back-to-back visits with two playoff teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2023

Leonard earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018, three trips to the Pro Bowl and four All-Pro honors -- three First-Team and one Second-Team.

With Nakobe Dean on injured reserve for the second time and Zach Cunningham leaving Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a hamstring injury, the Eagles might have a huge need at linebacker.

After Cunningham left Sunday's game, Christian Elliss filled the void alongside Nicholas Morrow. Eliss finished with seven tackles in the 37-34 overtime win against the Bills, including one tackle for loss.

Leonard was last named an All-Pro during the 2021 season with the Colts where had 75 tackles, three fumble recoveries, a league-high eight forced fumbles and eight pass deflections.

In the 2022 season, Leonard dealt with several injuries and only played three games. He missed the first three games and then suffered a concussion and broken nose in Week 4, which sidelined him for several weeks.

Later in the season, back issues forced Leonard to have surgery and then miss the rest of the season after being placed on injured reserve.

Leonard has a prior relationship with Nick Sirianni from when the Eagles head coach spent in Indianapolis as the Colts' offensive coordinator from 2018-2020.