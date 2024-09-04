Philadelphia Eagles fans flying south for opener against Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The birds are flying south, of course, South America that is for the Eagles' season opener. Many fans waiting to fly out at Philadelphia International on Wednesday afternoon are visiting Brazil for the first time.

Near the American Airlines ticket counter, the excitement was contagious as an "Eagles" chant broke out. Amy Webb and Mark Lahn are coming from Lancaster. The two play pickleball together and are traveling with the fan group "Green Legion" to Brazil for the Eagles season opener.

"We're going down with a huge crew. We gotta 80 some people with Green Legion and big game travel," Webb said.

So when the opportunity for these diehard fans to be a part of an NFL first, they had to go.

"On previous trips, they're a lot of fun because you're together with everybody that has the same thing in common which everyone wants the Eagles to win," Lahn said.

It's the same for Ellen Underberg from Delco, she's serious about her superstitions when it comes to the Birds.

"I can't watch it on TV because I feel like they do bad so I can watch, if I don't watch it live, like 15 minutes behind I'm okay, but going to the game, I have good luck," Underberg said.

Shannon and Vincent Kelly are traveling with the group, too.

"Never been to South America figured why not! Great excuse to go to South America, check it out do a little traveling while we're there and enjoy the game, a win obviously," Vincent Kelly said.

The Conshohocken couple and the group with the "Green Legion" are all flying to Miami first before São Paulo. They're all hoping to bring home a "W."

"I prefer not to fly this far to see a loss and I'm also looking forward to the gorgeous beaches and just getting away," Shannon Kelly said.

After the game Friday night, the fans CBS News Philadelphia talked to shared that they're all heading to different spots in Brazil before flying back home.